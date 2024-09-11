UK summons Iranian charge d'affaires over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia

Britain's foreign ministry on Wednesday summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires over the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.



"Today, in coordination with European partners and upon instruction from the Foreign Secretary, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in London was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office," the foreign ministry said in a statement.



“The UK Government was clear in that any transfer of Ballistic Missiles to Russia would be seen as a dangerous escalation and would face a significant response."



Reuters