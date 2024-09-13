Boeing workers overwhelmingly vote to strike, reject contract

Boeing workers in the Seattle region overwhelmingly voted to strike Thursday, rejecting a contract the embattled aviation giant characterized as a boon for staff given the company's stressed financial condition.



Hourly workers rejected the contract with a vote of 94.6 percent and to strike with 96 percent, said Jon Holden, president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751.



"Our members spoke loud and clear tonight," Holden said. "We strike at midnight."



AFP