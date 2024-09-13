Zelenskyy says Kursk offensive 'slowed' Russian advance in east Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said Kyiv's offensive into Russia's border region of Kursk "slowed" Moscow's advance in eastern Ukraine.



"It gave the results we expected, to be honest. The enemy has been stopped in the Kharkiv region, and the progress in the Donetsk region has been slowed down. However, it is tough there," he said, adding that Russia had deployed 40,000 troops in the Kursk region.



AFP