News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
33
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
33
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK's PM in Washington for talks with Biden on Ukraine missile use
World News
2024-09-14 | 02:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK's PM in Washington for talks with Biden on Ukraine missile use
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet US President Joe Biden for talks on Friday on the next steps in supporting Ukraine, centering on whether to allow Western missiles to be used to hit targets in Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been pleading with allies for months to let Ukraine fire Western missiles, including long-range US ATACMS and British Storm Shadows, deep into Russia to limit Moscow's ability to launch attacks.
The New York Times reported, citing European officials, that the United States looks set to approve the use by Ukraine of long-range missiles against targets in Russia on the condition that the weapons were not those provided by the United States.
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West would be directly fighting with Russia if it allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western-made long-range missiles, a move he said would alter the nature and scope of the conflict.
Focus now turns to talks in Washington after a joint fact-finding trip to Kyiv by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy earlier this week, during which both allies offered new support for Ukraine but no commitment on the missile use.
On Wednesday, Lammy suggested discussions could continue beyond Friday, tempering expectations of a solid announcement from Starmer's Washington visit.
In remarks made on his way to Washington, reported by British media traveling with him, Starmer said: "We will, of course, be talking about many things in the round, but this is not a sort of a series of individual decisions that we want to arrive at. It is making sure that all the decisions we made are within the strategic context.”
Reuters
World News
Britain
Keir Starmer
United States
Joe Biden
Ukraine
Missiles
Russia
Next
Russia produces kamikaze drone with Chinese engine: Reuters
China's military condemns German navy's transit of Taiwan Strait
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-09-07
Ukraine expresses concern over reports of potential transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia
World News
2024-09-07
Ukraine expresses concern over reports of potential transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia
0
World News
2024-09-02
Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, Ukraine's military says
World News
2024-09-02
Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, Ukraine's military says
0
World News
2024-08-26
Zelenskyy: Russia hit Ukraine with over 100 missiles, around 100 drones
World News
2024-08-26
Zelenskyy: Russia hit Ukraine with over 100 missiles, around 100 drones
0
World News
2024-08-26
Russian drones and missiles targeted 15 regions of Ukraine: PM
World News
2024-08-26
Russian drones and missiles targeted 15 regions of Ukraine: PM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:30
Russia says recaptured another village in eastern Ukraine
World News
05:30
Russia says recaptured another village in eastern Ukraine
0
World News
04:18
Russia produces kamikaze drone with Chinese engine: Reuters
World News
04:18
Russia produces kamikaze drone with Chinese engine: Reuters
0
World News
01:32
China's military condemns German navy's transit of Taiwan Strait
World News
01:32
China's military condemns German navy's transit of Taiwan Strait
0
World News
01:04
Drone fragments hit Kyiv municipal building, new explosions reported
World News
01:04
Drone fragments hit Kyiv municipal building, new explosions reported
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:16
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,182
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:16
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,182
0
Lebanon News
06:11
Education Ministry clarifies policy on teaching Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
06:11
Education Ministry clarifies policy on teaching Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
03:25
Israeli army reports 55 rockets fired from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:25
Israeli army reports 55 rockets fired from southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-13
Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three
Lebanon News
2024-09-13
Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
05:55
Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!
Sports News
05:55
Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
3
Lebanon News
08:28
Egyptian ambassador tells Speaker Berri: Dialogue between Quintet, Lebanese parties will lead to progress on presidential issue
Lebanon News
08:28
Egyptian ambassador tells Speaker Berri: Dialogue between Quintet, Lebanese parties will lead to progress on presidential issue
4
Lebanon News
08:04
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets French ambassador, UNHCR official to discuss return of 30,000 Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:04
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets French ambassador, UNHCR official to discuss return of 30,000 Syrian refugees
5
Lebanon News
03:25
Israeli army reports 55 rockets fired from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:25
Israeli army reports 55 rockets fired from southern Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions
7
World News
08:33
US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods
World News
08:33
US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Saudi Arabia Hosts Global AI Summit: A Gateway to Economic Transformation and Innovation
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Saudi Arabia Hosts Global AI Summit: A Gateway to Economic Transformation and Innovation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More