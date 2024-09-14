News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia says recaptured another village in eastern Ukraine
World News
2024-09-14 | 05:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia says recaptured another village in eastern Ukraine
Russia said on Saturday it had recaptured another village in eastern Ukraine, where it has made a string of advances.
"The locality of Jelannoe Pervoe (Jelanne Perche in Ukrainian) was freed thanks to the active and decisive operations of the southern units," the defense ministry said.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Military
Drones
Russia
Air Force
Attack
Next
Russia, Ukraine swap 206 POWs in UAE-brokered deal
Russia produces kamikaze drone with Chinese engine: Reuters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-09-07
Ukraine's air force reports: Russia launched 67 drones in overnight attack
World News
2024-09-07
Ukraine's air force reports: Russia launched 67 drones in overnight attack
0
World News
2024-09-05
US charges five Russian military officers over Ukraine cyberattacks
World News
2024-09-05
US charges five Russian military officers over Ukraine cyberattacks
0
World News
2024-08-20
Ukraine downs three missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia, Ukrainian air force says
World News
2024-08-20
Ukraine downs three missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia, Ukrainian air force says
0
World News
2024-08-19
Ukraine repels Russia's air attack, including on Kyiv, Ukraine's air force says
World News
2024-08-19
Ukraine repels Russia's air attack, including on Kyiv, Ukraine's air force says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:45
Algeria president re-elected with 84.3 percent of votes
World News
08:45
Algeria president re-elected with 84.3 percent of votes
0
World News
07:31
At least four die in Romania floods
World News
07:31
At least four die in Romania floods
0
World News
06:53
Russia, Ukraine swap 206 POWs in UAE-brokered deal
World News
06:53
Russia, Ukraine swap 206 POWs in UAE-brokered deal
0
World News
04:18
Russia produces kamikaze drone with Chinese engine: Reuters
World News
04:18
Russia produces kamikaze drone with Chinese engine: Reuters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
0
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
0
Sports News
05:55
Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!
Sports News
05:55
Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-08
Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-08
Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
05:55
Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!
Sports News
05:55
Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
3
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
4
Lebanon News
03:25
Israeli army reports 55 rockets fired from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:25
Israeli army reports 55 rockets fired from southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:27
LBCI sources: Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet at Pine Palace
Lebanon News
07:27
LBCI sources: Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet at Pine Palace
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions
7
Lebanon News
07:00
Large fire breaks out in Bejjeh, Byblos district
Lebanon News
07:00
Large fire breaks out in Bejjeh, Byblos district
8
Lebanon News
06:11
Education Ministry clarifies policy on teaching Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
06:11
Education Ministry clarifies policy on teaching Syrian refugees
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More