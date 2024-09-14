Russia says recaptured another village in eastern Ukraine

2024-09-14 | 05:30
Russia says recaptured another village in eastern Ukraine
Russia says recaptured another village in eastern Ukraine

Russia said on Saturday it had recaptured another village in eastern Ukraine, where it has made a string of advances.

"The locality of Jelannoe Pervoe (Jelanne Perche in Ukrainian) was freed thanks to the active and decisive operations of the southern units," the defense ministry said.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Military

Drones

Russia

Air Force

Attack

