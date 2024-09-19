US warns all parties against escalation in the Middle East

World News
2024-09-19 | 14:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US warns all parties against escalation in the Middle East
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US warns all parties against escalation in the Middle East

The United States on Thursday warned all parties in the Middle East against escalating tensions as the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel remains high, emphasizing that Washington's priority is to find a diplomatic solution.

"We will continue to stand by Israel's right to defend itself, but we don't want to see any party escalate this conflict, period," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a regular briefing.

While calling for calm, Miller acknowledged the limits of U.S. diplomacy.

"We have been engaged in the region for some time, and of course, since October 7 we have been working to reduce tensions. But ultimately, every country and every entity is responsible for the actions they take."

Miller also noted that the U.S. continues to engage with Israeli officials. "As publicly reported, Amos Hochstein was just in Israel on Monday, pressing the need for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution," he said.

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

United States

Hezbollah

Israel

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Borrell statement on new explosions in Lebanon: Those behind these attacks aim to spread terror
Taiwanese Defense Minister: National security team monitoring pager explosions targeting Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-15

Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:11

US fears Israel may sever ties between Palestinian banks and financial system, Axios reports

LBCI
World News
03:53

Italy to send another anti-missile system to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
03:48

Gold strikes fresh record high above $2,609

LBCI
World News
03:31

China says still 'resolutely opposes' Japan's discharge of Fukushima water

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Israel planned pager device explosions for 15 years, US intelligence source says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Icom Japan says it cannot confirm the shipment of a wireless product linked to explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-11

Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal leaves one dead, one injured

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:27

Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

Explosives planted in devices before arrival in Lebanon, Lebanon's UN mission says, Reuters reports

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

NYT says Hungary-based BAC Consulting was set up by Israeli spies, along with two other shell companies

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

France's Macron steps outside norms, contacts key Lebanese leaders: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
11:49

Iran tells Hezbollah chief Israel will face 'crushing response' after comms attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More