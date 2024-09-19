US warns all parties against escalation in the Middle East

The United States on Thursday warned all parties in the Middle East against escalating tensions as the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel remains high, emphasizing that Washington's priority is to find a diplomatic solution.



"We will continue to stand by Israel's right to defend itself, but we don't want to see any party escalate this conflict, period," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a regular briefing.



While calling for calm, Miller acknowledged the limits of U.S. diplomacy.



"We have been engaged in the region for some time, and of course, since October 7 we have been working to reduce tensions. But ultimately, every country and every entity is responsible for the actions they take."



Miller also noted that the U.S. continues to engage with Israeli officials. "As publicly reported, Amos Hochstein was just in Israel on Monday, pressing the need for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution," he said.



