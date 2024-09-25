Biden warns: 'All-out war is possible' in Middle East

2024-09-25 | 12:10
Biden warns: 'All-out war is possible' in Middle East
Biden warns: 'All-out war is possible' in Middle East

U.S. President Joe Biden warned Wednesday of the possibility of an "all-out war" in the Middle East as Israel put troops on alert for possible entry into Lebanon and the war in Gaza grinds on.

"An all-out war is possible," Biden told ABC chat show "The View." 

"What I think is, also, the opportunity is still in play to have a settlement that could fundamentally change the whole region."
 
AFP

