Biden warns: 'All-out war is possible' in Middle East
World News
2024-09-25 | 12:10
Biden warns: 'All-out war is possible' in Middle East
U.S. President Joe Biden warned Wednesday of the possibility of an "all-out war" in the Middle East as Israel put troops on alert for possible entry into Lebanon and the war in Gaza grinds on.
"An all-out war is possible," Biden told ABC chat show "The View."
"What I think is, also, the opportunity is still in play to have a settlement that could fundamentally change the whole region."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
United States
Joe Biden
Israel
Lebanon
Gaza
