Belgium’s Petra De Sutter: International community must sanction Israel over possible Lebanon invasion

The planned ground invasion of Lebanon grossly violates international law. This is not self-defense, but provoking all-out war.
An immediate ceasefire is needed, now.
The EU & international community must respond with maximum sanctions on Israel. The destruction must end.
— Petra De Sutter (@pdsutter) September 30, 2024
