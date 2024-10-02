News
China urges world powers to prevent Middle East situation 'further deteriorating'
World News
2024-10-02 | 06:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China urges world powers to prevent Middle East situation 'further deteriorating'
China urged world powers on Wednesday to prevent the situation in the Middle East from "further deteriorating" following the latest escalation in the region.
A foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement published online, "The Chinese side calls on the international community, especially major influential powers, to truly play a constructive role and prevent the situation from further deteriorating."
AFP
World News
China
Middle East
Escalation
