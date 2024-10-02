News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US State Department: We made it clear to Israel that we do not support targeting Lebanese civilians
World News
2024-10-02 | 14:05
US State Department: We made it clear to Israel that we do not support targeting Lebanese civilians
The U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a briefing that the United States is discussing with Israel the response to Iran's missile attack.
"The President made it very clear what we do not support. Beyond that, we will continue to discuss with Israel what the shape of their response will be... we have made very clear that this was an unprecedented escalation by Iran, Israel has a right to respond to it," he stated.
On Israel, barring U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Miller said, "We don't find that step to be productive in any way."
However, regarding the Middle East, he noted that the United States will continue to work to advance its own interests and will continue to work to advance peace and stability in the region.
"We have made clear to Israel that we do not want to see civilian infrastructure targeted. We don't want to see civilian sites targeted. The airport plays a crucial role in helping get American citizens out of Lebanon and citizens of other countries who want to be able to leave," Miller highlighted.
