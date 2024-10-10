Axios: US accepts Israeli assault on Iran while wary of potential regional conflict

World News
2024-10-10 | 17:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Axios: US accepts Israeli assault on Iran while wary of potential regional conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Axios: US accepts Israeli assault on Iran while wary of potential regional conflict

Axios reported that the Biden administration is acknowledging Israel's decision to launch a significant attack on Iran. However, officials are concerned that targeting specific sites could escalate tensions and potentially trigger a regional war.
 

World News

Middle East News

United States

Israel

Iran

LBCI Next
Leaders of 24 countries, UN chief to attend BRICS summit: Kremlin
Kremlin says expanding geographical scope of Middle East conflict has catastrophic consequences
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:50

Blinken backs Lebanese state asserting itself against Hezbollah

LBCI
World News
02:48

Blinken says heard 'nothing new' from Russia in ASEAN summit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:45

US has told Israel of 'real concern' on lack of aid entering Gaza: Blinken

LBCI
Middle East News
02:25

Blinken says US working to prevent 'broader conflict' in Middle East

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:50

Blinken backs Lebanese state asserting itself against Hezbollah

LBCI
World News
02:48

Blinken says heard 'nothing new' from Russia in ASEAN summit

LBCI
Middle East News
02:25

Blinken says US working to prevent 'broader conflict' in Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

US still believes Iran has not decided to build a nuclear weapon, US officials say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20

Mysterious pagers link from Lebanon to Norway: Did Israel infiltrate the global supply chain?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Hezbollah marks anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood operation, renews call for Palestinian resistance

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-27

Hezbollah bombards Safed with rockets; Israeli Army Radio reports damage to building

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:55

Syrian national arrested in Chouf, Lebanon for alleged collaboration with Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa

LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Esmail Qaani suspected of espionage and hospitalized due to heart attack during interrogation: Sky News Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:56

Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Hezbollah source confirms to Al Jazeera: Wafiq Safa survived Israeli airstrike in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Israeli army targets UNIFIL guard tower in Ras Naqoura, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More