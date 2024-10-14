UN Security Council voices 'strong concerns' after Lebanon peacekeepers hurt

The United Nations Security Council voiced "strong concerns" Monday after incidents in which U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon have been injured.

"Against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities along the Blue Line, the members of the Security Council expressed their strong concerns after several UNIFIL positions came under fire in the past days. Several peacekeepers have been wounded," said the council's rotating presidency, currently Switzerland's U.N. ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl.



AFP