Xi says China willing to be a partner, friend with the US

2024-10-15 | 22:41
Xi says China willing to be a partner, friend with the US
Xi says China willing to be a partner, friend with the US

Chinese President Xi Jinping said a successful partnership between China and the United States is an opportunity for the two countries to be enablers for each other's development rather than an obstacle, according to state media on Wednesday.

"China is willing to be a partner and friend with the United States. This will benefit not only the two countries, but the world," Xi said in remarks from a letter to the 2024 annual awards dinner of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, Xi said, according to a CCTV news report.

Reuters

World News

China

Xi Jinping

United States

Washington

