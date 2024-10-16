Greece says 'bilateral' migrant deals 'lead nowhere' amid Italy-Albania accord

2024-10-16 | 08:33
Greece says 'bilateral' migrant deals 'lead nowhere' amid Italy-Albania accord
Greece says 'bilateral' migrant deals 'lead nowhere' amid Italy-Albania accord

Greece said that it would push for a "European solution" to migrant arrivals on the continent, saying that "bilateral accords will lead nowhere."

"Nobody can tackle this problem alone," Greece's Immigration Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos told Skai TV after Italy sent its first intercepted migrants to Albania -- not an EU member -- in a controversial asylum processing deal.

World News

Italy

Albania

Migrant

Accord

Greece

