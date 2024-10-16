News
UK 'looking at' sanctioning far-right Israeli ministers: Starmer
World News
2024-10-16 | 10:10
UK 'looking at' sanctioning far-right Israeli ministers: Starmer
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday the government was weighing up sanctions against far-right Israeli ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.
Asked in parliament if the government would sanction the pair, Starmer said: "We are looking at that because there are obviously abhorrent comments along with other really concerning activity in the West Bank."
National Security Minister Smotrich and Ben Gvir, who is Finance Minister, are vocal supporters of settlements in the West Bank, which are considered illegal under international law.
