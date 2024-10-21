News
Putin says Russia, UAE have 'strategic partnership'
World News
2024-10-20 | 23:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Putin says Russia, UAE have 'strategic partnership'
President Vladimir Putin told the visiting president of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday that relations between the two states amounted to a "strategic partnership" and thanked him for mediation efforts in exchanging prisoners of war with Ukraine.
Russian news agencies providing an account of a dinner Putin hosted at his residence for President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan indicated the two men would discuss violence in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine in formal talks on Monday.
Agencies quoted Putin as saying that the situation in the Middle East was "complicated," with Israel engaged in combat in both Gaza and southern Lebanon.
He thanked the president for "personal relations," which enabled both countries to solve problems. He cited in particular the UAE's help in arranging prisoner exchanges in the more than 2-1/2-year-old war with Ukraine.
The latest exchange took place on Friday, with each side bringing home 95 prisoners of war. The UAE said it was the ninth such mediation effort in which it had participated in the war.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
United Arab Emirates
