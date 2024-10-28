Yemen's Houthis said on Monday that they carried out three operations targeting vessels in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea. The attacks included strikes on the Motaro in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait with ballistic missiles.



Yahya Sarea, the Houthi military spokesman, also said in a televised address, that the group targeted the Maersk Kowloon in the Arabian Sea with a missile and the SC Montreal in the Arabian Sea with two drones.



Reuters