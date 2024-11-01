News
Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon
World News
2024-11-01 | 16:03
Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Friday that it is time to get the Israeli-Lebanese conflict over with.
“I know many people from Lebanon and we have to get this whole thing over with,” he said.
The former president made these remarks before an audience that included Arab Americans in the battleground state of Michigan.
Reuters
