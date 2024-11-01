Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon

World News
2024-11-01 | 16:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Friday that it is time to get the Israeli-Lebanese conflict over with.

“I know many people from Lebanon and we have to get this whole thing over with,” he said.

The former president made these remarks before an audience that included Arab Americans in the battleground state of Michigan.

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

World News

United States

Republican

Donald Trump

Lebanon

Israel

Michigan

LBCI Next
North Korea minister tells Russia Pyongyang will keep 'strengthening' nuke forces 
Bombing of Pakistan polio vaccine drive kills 7: police
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:52

Death toll in Lebanon reaches 2,897 in latest Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanon says at least ten killed in Israeli strikes in east

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Lebanon’s Nasser Yassin meets UN human rights chief to discuss humanitarian crisis, Israeli violations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Georgia's role in shaping the next US presidency: Will Arab and Lebanese voters tip the scale for Trump or Harris?

LBCI
World News
10:34

Eight killed in roof collapse at Serbia train station: interior minister

LBCI
World News
08:48

US hiring slows dramatically on strikes, hurricanes

LBCI
World News
05:51

North Korea minister tells Russia Pyongyang will keep 'strengthening' nuke forces 

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:03

Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Motorcycle targeted in Bint Jbeil as Israeli army drops flares over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

UN faces severe funding shortfall for Lebanon aid, with only 17% of appeal met

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-31

Hochstein's ceasefire mission: Lebanon awaits answers as ceasefire proposal moves through diplomatic channels

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:59

Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:19

Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:42

Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:46

Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:38

Hezbollah reports 42 Merkava tanks destroyed, over 95 dead and 900 injured among Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:08

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, causing extensive damage: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

NNA reports casualties in Ain el-Remmaneh, Aley apartment attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More