Moscow denies 'baseless' claim Russia behind fake US election video: embassy

World News
2024-11-02 | 04:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Moscow denies &#39;baseless&#39; claim Russia behind fake US election video: embassy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Moscow denies 'baseless' claim Russia behind fake US election video: embassy

Moscow on Saturday denied it was behind fake videos linked to the U.S. election after American intelligence blamed Russia for a fake video showing an immigrant claiming to have voted multiple times.

"We have noticed the statement of the U.S. intelligence services accusing our country of disseminating fabricated videos about electoral violations in the United States. We view these allegations as baseless," the Russian embassy in the U.S. said in a statement posted on Telegram.

AFP

World News

Moscow

Russia

United States

Election

Embassy

LBCI Next
Trump, Harris head to North Carolina in US election campaign's final weekend
US to deploy B-52s, warships to Middle East as aircraft carrier departs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-27

Georgia President accuses Russia of being behind election fraud

LBCI
World News
2024-10-16

Zelenskyy's 'Victory Plan' risks direct NATO clash with Russia: Moscow

LBCI
World News
2024-09-10

The United States steps up sanctions over Iran missile deliveries to Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-09-10

Russia: Ukraine's drones target Moscow, more than 30 airline flights suspended

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:58

Trump, Harris head to North Carolina in US election campaign's final weekend

LBCI
Middle East News
01:32

US to deploy B-52s, warships to Middle East as aircraft carrier departs

LBCI
World News
16:03

Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Georgia's role in shaping the next US presidency: Will Arab and Lebanese voters tip the scale for Trump or Harris?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-27

Israeli army urges evacuation of several southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-04

Targeting presumed new chief Safieddine: Israel's 73-ton strike signifies new escalation in Hezbollah conflict

LBCI
World News
2024-09-28

President Biden says its time for stability in the Middle East in statement following Nasrallah's death

LBCI
World News
16:03

Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:18

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:05

Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:53

No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US

LBCI
World News
16:03

Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More