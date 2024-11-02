News
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Moscow denies 'baseless' claim Russia behind fake US election video: embassy
World News
2024-11-02 | 04:49
Moscow denies 'baseless' claim Russia behind fake US election video: embassy
Moscow on Saturday denied it was behind fake videos linked to the U.S. election after American intelligence blamed Russia for a fake video showing an immigrant claiming to have voted multiple times.
"We have noticed the statement of the U.S. intelligence services accusing our country of disseminating fabricated videos about electoral violations in the United States. We view these allegations as baseless," the Russian embassy in the U.S. said in a statement posted on Telegram.
AFP
World News
Moscow
Russia
United States
Election
Embassy
