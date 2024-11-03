The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard voiced criticism of the United States, alleging that despite its stated commitment to human rights and democracy, it has instead been associated with conflicts and instability worldwide.



"The United States, which frequently speaks about defending democracy and human rights, has brought only wars," the commander stated.



He further claimed that Washington has used various means to exert pressure on the Iranian people, yet, he said, these efforts have not succeeded.

The commander added, "We will defeat the enemy, and this will be proven on the ground; we will carry out everything we say."