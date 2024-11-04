Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday congratulated Moldova's pro-EU incumbent Maia Sandu who won a tense presidential runoff this weekend and beat her rival backed by a pro-Russian party.



"Moldovans have made a clear choice -- they chose a path toward economic growth and social stability. Only true security and a peaceful, united Europe can guarantee each person and every family the confidence to face tomorrow with hope and certainty," Zelenskyy said in a message on social media.



AFP