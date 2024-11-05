Man arrested at US Capitol with torch, flare gun: Capitol police

World News
2024-11-05 | 14:34
High views
Man arrested at US Capitol with torch, flare gun: Capitol police
Man arrested at US Capitol with torch, flare gun: Capitol police

U.S. Capitol Police on Tuesday arrested a man at the visitors center who smelled like fuel and was carrying a torch and a flare gun, police said in a statement.

The Capitol Visitor Center was closed while they investigated, U.S. Capitol Police said.

Reuters
 

World News

United States

Capitol

Police

