Dollar climbs as Donald Trump makes early gains in exit polls; Bitcoin rises

The dollar rallied broadly on Wednesday as early exit polls in the extremely close U.S. presidential election appeared to give an edge to Republican Donald Trump.



The dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers including the euro and yen - rose 0.76% to 104.14 as of 0048 GMT.



The euro dropped 0.77% to $1.0844, while the dollar added 0.68% to 152.64 yen.



Bitcoin climbed more than 3% to $71,317. Trump is seen as more actively supportive of cryptocurrencies than Harris.



The Aussie slid 0.63% to $0.6595.



Reuters