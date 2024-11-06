News
CNN says Harris still "very likely" to speak tonight
2024-11-05 | 21:43
CNN says Harris still "very likely" to speak tonight
A senior Harris aide told CNN that Kamala Harris is still "very likely" to address her supporters in Washington, DC, regardless of whether there is an outcome for the presidential race.
The mood at tonight's election watch party is more of a block party, with the campaign only periodically projecting election results to those gathered. Harris' campaign has leaned heavily into the legacy of her HBCU alma mater with the pre-program featuring Howard students and organizations.
