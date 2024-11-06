Italy PM congratulates Trump, hails 'unshakeable' ties

2024-11-06 | 04:09
0min
Italy PM congratulates Trump, hails 'unshakeable' ties

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump after he claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election, and hailed the "unshakeable" ties between the two countries.

"Italy and the United States are 'sister' nations, linked by an unshakeable alliance, common values and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond which I am sure we will now strengthen even more," the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party wrote on X.

AFP

