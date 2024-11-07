NATO chief confident crisis-hit Germany will still 'play role' on world stage

NATO chief Mark Rutte on Thursday expressed confidence in Germany remaining a key player on the world stage, after its fragile ruling coalition collapsed.



"I'm sure that when it comes to defence, when it comes to foreign policy, that Germany will be able to fulfil its obligations," Rutte said. "I'm not worried about that. Olaf Scholz is a strong leader, I know him very well, so I think he will navigate during the coming months, making sure that Germany plays its role at the world stage."



AFP