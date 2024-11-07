NATO chief confident crisis-hit Germany will still 'play role' on world stage

World News
2024-11-07 | 05:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
NATO chief confident crisis-hit Germany will still &#39;play role&#39; on world stage
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
NATO chief confident crisis-hit Germany will still 'play role' on world stage

NATO chief Mark Rutte on Thursday expressed confidence in Germany remaining a key player on the world stage, after its fragile ruling coalition collapsed.

"I'm sure that when it comes to defence, when it comes to foreign policy, that Germany will be able to fulfil its obligations," Rutte said. "I'm not worried about that. Olaf Scholz is a strong leader, I know him very well, so I think he will navigate during the coming months, making sure that Germany plays its role at the world stage."

AFP

World News

NATO

Germany

Crisis

World

Government

LBCI Next
Biden set to address nation after Trump's decisive US election win
UK sanctions Russia-backed Wagner group successor Africa Corps
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

MP Assaad Dargham: The government must prioritize the internal Lebanese displacement crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Lebanese government issues its eighth report on humanitarian crisis amid Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

PM Mikati and UN Humanitarian Coordinator issue urgent appeal for $426 million to address Lebanon's humanitarian crisis

LBCI
World News
2024-08-23

NATO air base in Germany remains on high alert

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:56

Britain hits Russia with new wave of sanctions

LBCI
World News
06:52

Macron warns Europe must not 'delegate forever' its security to US

LBCI
World News
06:33

Macron says Europe must 'write own history' at 'decisive' time

LBCI
World News
06:19

Biden set to address nation after Trump's decisive US election win

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:29

Hezbollah launches first aerial attacks on Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv and Haifa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-18

Axios: Israel's second attack aimed at fueling paranoia in Hezbollah while preventing exposure of security breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-27

Israeli drone strike hits South Lebanon's Nabatiyeh El Faouqa; missile fails to explode, reports NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:36

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:36

Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:16

Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

No evacuation at Beirut airport, operations continue as normal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More