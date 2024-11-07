Biden set to address nation after Trump's decisive US election win

U.S. President Joe Biden was set to address the nation on Thursday after a stinging election defeat for his Democratic Party at the hands of Republican Donald Trump, whose stunning political comeback has reverberated around the world.



Biden, who was replaced in July as the Democrats' candidate in the race by Vice President Kamala Harris because of concerns about his mental acuity after a stumbling debate with Trump, will speak at 11:00 a.m. (1600 GMT), the White House said.



Harris sought on Wednesday to console the voters who had hoped she would become the first woman to win the White House. She, like Biden, has promised to aid Trump's transition between now and his inauguration on Jan. 20 but said she was not prepared to embrace his vision for the country.



Trump's campaign said Biden had invited him to a meeting at the White House at an unspecified time.





Reuters