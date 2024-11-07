Biden set to address nation after Trump's decisive US election win

World News
2024-11-07 | 06:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden set to address nation after Trump&#39;s decisive US election win
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden set to address nation after Trump's decisive US election win

U.S. President Joe Biden was set to address the nation on Thursday after a stinging election defeat for his Democratic Party at the hands of Republican Donald Trump, whose stunning political comeback has reverberated around the world.

Biden, who was replaced in July as the Democrats' candidate in the race by Vice President Kamala Harris because of concerns about his mental acuity after a stumbling debate with Trump, will speak at 11:00 a.m. (1600 GMT), the White House said.

Harris sought on Wednesday to console the voters who had hoped she would become the first woman to win the White House. She, like Biden, has promised to aid Trump's transition between now and his inauguration on Jan. 20 but said she was not prepared to embrace his vision for the country.

Trump's campaign said Biden had invited him to a meeting at the White House at an unspecified time.


Reuters 

World News

Biden

Nation

Trump

US

Election

Win

LBCI Next
Macron says Europe must 'write own history' at 'decisive' time
NATO chief confident crisis-hit Germany will still 'play role' on world stage
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-06

Trump wins US presidential election: US media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-02

The swing state of Nevada's role in the US elections: Close polls reflect high stakes for Harris and Trump

LBCI
World News
02:55

China warns 'no winners' in a trade war after Trump re-election

LBCI
World News
02:24

Iran says Trump's win is a chance for US to reassess 'wrong policies'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:30

US military judge reinstates 9/11 mastermind plea deal

LBCI
World News
06:52

Macron warns Europe must not 'delegate forever' its security to US

LBCI
World News
06:33

Macron says Europe must 'write own history' at 'decisive' time

LBCI
World News
05:20

NATO chief confident crisis-hit Germany will still 'play role' on world stage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-02

OPEC August output falls to lowest since January, Reuters survey finds

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Firas Abiad tells LBCI: UNHCR must fulfill its responsibilities; eight hospitals entirely out of service

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Lebanon media says UN peacekeepers hurt in Israeli strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:36

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:36

Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:16

Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

No evacuation at Beirut airport, operations continue as normal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:29

Hezbollah launches first aerial attacks on Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv and Haifa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More