News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dutch PM says violence against Israelis after football match is unacceptable
World News
2024-11-08 | 01:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Dutch PM says violence against Israelis after football match is unacceptable
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof stated on Friday that the acts of violence targeting Israelis after a football match in Amsterdam were unacceptable, adding that all perpetrators must be prosecuted.
In a post on platform X, Schoof said, "I followed the news from Amsterdam with disgust," and noted that he had contacted his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, regarding the incident.
Reuters
World News
Netherlands
Israel
Football
Fans
Amsterdam
Next
Netanyahu condemns 'anti-Semitic attack' on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam
Philippine President signs new laws to assert South China Sea rights and sovereignty
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:51
German FM says attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam "shameful"
World News
05:51
German FM says attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam "shameful"
0
World News
05:14
Von der Leyen condemns attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam
World News
05:14
Von der Leyen condemns attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam
0
Middle East News
04:36
First Israeli plane departs for Amsterdam to collect fans after football clash
Middle East News
04:36
First Israeli plane departs for Amsterdam to collect fans after football clash
0
World News
02:03
Netanyahu condemns 'anti-Semitic attack' on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam
World News
02:03
Netanyahu condemns 'anti-Semitic attack' on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:56
Russia says summoned Canadian diplomat to reject Western sabotage accusations
World News
05:56
Russia says summoned Canadian diplomat to reject Western sabotage accusations
0
World News
05:51
German FM says attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam "shameful"
World News
05:51
German FM says attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam "shameful"
0
World News
05:35
Violence in Amsterdam 'very troubling': UN
World News
05:35
Violence in Amsterdam 'very troubling': UN
0
World News
05:20
Catherine, Princess of Wales, to attend UK war dead memorial events: Palace
World News
05:20
Catherine, Princess of Wales, to attend UK war dead memorial events: Palace
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli army claims Hezbollah's use of ambulances, calls on South Lebanon residents to stay away from their homes
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli army claims Hezbollah's use of ambulances, calls on South Lebanon residents to stay away from their homes
0
World News
2024-09-22
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes San Luis, Argentina
World News
2024-09-22
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes San Luis, Argentina
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04
Hamas says held Gaza war discussions with Fatah in Cairo: Video statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04
Hamas says held Gaza war discussions with Fatah in Cairo: Video statement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:17
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
08:17
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
07:04
Netanyahu to hold off on major moves in Lebanon and Gaza until Trump inauguration: Financial Times
Middle East News
07:04
Netanyahu to hold off on major moves in Lebanon and Gaza until Trump inauguration: Financial Times
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Airport balance: Hezbollah missile near Ben Gurion Airport prompts Israeli strike near Beirut's Airport
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Airport balance: Hezbollah missile near Ben Gurion Airport prompts Israeli strike near Beirut's Airport
3
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli army claims Hezbollah's use of ambulances, calls on South Lebanon residents to stay away from their homes
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli army claims Hezbollah's use of ambulances, calls on South Lebanon residents to stay away from their homes
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Conflicting Israeli stances: Will Israel's ground operation in Lebanon end soon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Conflicting Israeli stances: Will Israel's ground operation in Lebanon end soon?
5
Lebanon News
09:09
UNIFIL statement: Convoy attacked by drone in Sidon, five peacekeepers injured
Lebanon News
09:09
UNIFIL statement: Convoy attacked by drone in Sidon, five peacekeepers injured
6
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war
7
Lebanon News
07:12
Vehicle targeted by an Israeli strike near Awali checkpoint at northern entrance to Sidon
Lebanon News
07:12
Vehicle targeted by an Israeli strike near Awali checkpoint at northern entrance to Sidon
8
Lebanon News
08:26
Lebanese Army: Israeli strike near Sidon checkpoint injures Lebanese soldiers and UNIFIL personnel
Lebanon News
08:26
Lebanese Army: Israeli strike near Sidon checkpoint injures Lebanese soldiers and UNIFIL personnel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More