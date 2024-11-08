President-elect Donald Trump at 301 electoral votes, Kamala Harris at 226: US networks say

2024-11-08 | 12:40
President-elect Donald Trump at 301 electoral votes, Kamala Harris at 226: US networks say

The final state calls are coming in for the U.S. presidential election, with President-elect Donald Trump at 301 electoral votes, well past the 270 needed for victory, and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris at 226, U.S. networks said.

Nevada was the latest to be called Friday, with six electoral votes going to Trump -- yet another flip of a swing state that voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

U.S. media have declared Trump the winner in more than half of the 50 states, including key battlegrounds Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which voted Democratic in the last election.

The last state where a final call has yet to be made by two outlets is Arizona.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Kamala Harris

US Elections

