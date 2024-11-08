News
News
S&P 500 touches 6,000 as Trump wins
2024-11-08 | 14:02
S&P 500 touches 6,000 as Trump wins
The S&P 500 briefly touched the 6,000 mark and was set to log its best week this year as a sweeping Trump victory powered bets of a business-friendly agenda and an expected interest-rate cut eased pressure on the U.S. economy.
Both the S&P 500 and the Dow (.DJI) are set for their best week since last November, while the Nasdaq (.IXIC) is on track for its best in two months and second-best week in 2024.
Reuters
