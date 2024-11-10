Taliban administration officials to attend UN climate conference in Azerbaijan: Reuters

World News
2024-11-10 | 00:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Taliban administration officials to attend UN climate conference in Azerbaijan: Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Taliban administration officials to attend UN climate conference in Azerbaijan: Reuters

Afghan Taliban officials will attend a major United Nations climate conference that starts next week, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, the first time they have attended since the former insurgents took power in 2021.

The COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, will be among the highest-profile multilateral events attended by Taliban administration officials since they took control in Kabul after 20 years of fighting NATO-backed forces.

The U.N. has not allowed the Taliban to take up Afghanistan's seat at the General Assembly, and Afghanistan's government is not formally recognized by U.N. member states, largely due to the Taliban's restrictions on women's education and freedom of movement.

Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said officials from the National Environmental Protection Agency had arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the COP conference. The Taliban took over the agency when they returned to power as U.S.-led forces withdrew.

Taliban officials have taken part in U.N.-organised meetings on Afghanistan in Doha, and Taliban ministers have attended forums in China and Central Asia in the past two years.

However, the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change's Bureau of the COP has deferred consideration of Afghanistan's participation since 2021, in effect freezing the country out of the talks.

Reuters

World News

Taliban

Afghanistan

Climate Change

United Nations

Conference

LBCI Next
Russia's Putin orders more efforts to suppress extremism
Two injured in Russian air attack on Odesa, Ukraine officials say
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-13

Taliban: 14 killed, 6 injured in Afghanistan attack

LBCI
World News
2024-08-30

Taliban's morality police says 'will not cooperate' with UN's Afghanistan mission

LBCI
World News
2024-08-14

Afghanistan's Taliban govt has 'responsibility to maintain Islamic rule': PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-29

Nasser Yassin tells LBCI: Aid pledged at Paris Conference is allocated to international organizations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:05

Russia's Putin orders more efforts to suppress extremism

LBCI
World News
00:19

Two injured in Russian air attack on Odesa, Ukraine officials say

LBCI
Middle East News
00:00

US warplanes attack Houthi targets in Yemen: Pentagon

LBCI
World News
17:37

Blasts heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-06

Fox News makes solo call of US election for Trump

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Israeli army spokesperson addresses flag-burning incident, clarifies war goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

UN refugee agency 'outraged' after staff member, contractor killed in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-08

MP Khawaja to LBCI: Berri's initiative could lead to electing a president in 10 days

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Flight trends at Beirut Airport: Holiday bookings climb despite security fears—here are the numbers

LBCI
Middle East News
14:10

Israeli army expected to announce end of Lebanon ground operation soon: Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Israeli army spokesperson addresses flag-burning incident, clarifies war goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israel's army claims discovery of Hezbollah equipment, destruction of underground infrastructure in Shebaa: Spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards

LBCI
Middle East News
16:38

Israel weighs northern front ceasefire to prevent UN Security Council resolution, says Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:45

Lebanon crisis: 570,000 cross into Syria, airstrike toll mounts, and displacement centers fill - Report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Public mistrust grows as Israel debates timing of Lebanon ground operation; battlefield remains active

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More