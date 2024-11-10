Powerful 5.9 magnitude quake strikes off southern Cuba: USGS

2024-11-10 | 11:41
Powerful 5.9 magnitude quake strikes off southern Cuba: USGS
Powerful 5.9 magnitude quake strikes off southern Cuba: USGS

A powerful earthquake rocked southern Cuba on Sunday, U.S. geologists said, though no tsunami alert was issued.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the tremor at nine miles (14.2 kilometers) beneath the ocean, some 22 miles off the coast of Bartolome Maso in Cuba's southern Granma province.


