UN COP29 talks centered on climate finance fight open in Baku

World News
2024-11-11 | 02:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN COP29 talks centered on climate finance fight open in Baku
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN COP29 talks centered on climate finance fight open in Baku

The U.N. COP29 conference opened in Baku on Monday, with Donald Trump's re-election casting a shadow over talks centered on negotiating new climate funding for poorer countries.

Delegates from nearly 200 countries are gathering for the two-week forum in Azerbaijan's capital, where negotiators must increase a $100 billion-a-year target for developing nations.

AFP

World News

COP29

talks

centered

climate

finance

fight

LBCI Next
Taiwan Justice Ministry investigation: No evidence of Taiwanese companies involvement in Lebanon pager explosions
Trump names New York Representative Elise Stefanik US ambassador to UN: US media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:50

Trump and trade worries cloud COP29 climate summit in Baku

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-22

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-14

Iran says it is open to talks but rejects pressure as US, EU impose sanctions

LBCI
World News
2024-08-24

Sudan army leader says will not join peace talks, 'will fight for 100 years'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:42

Trump chooses Stefanik to be UN Ambassador

LBCI
World News
07:02

Spain PM says 'political debate' over floods to follow recovery

LBCI
World News
05:54

Kremlin says there was no Putin-Trump call

LBCI
World News
03:22

COP29 must show global climate cooperation 'not down for the count': UN chief

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike hits international highway connecting Baalbek to Hermel (Video)

LBCI
World News
2024-08-04

At least 27 killed in Bangladesh clashes, government declares curfew

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-28

Saudi Arabia, Iran underscore need to avoid actions that could destabilize region

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Israel says 'certain progress' on Lebanon ceasefire

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
13:36

Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Israeli army claims destruction of underground Hezbollah facility hidden beneath cemetery in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Israeli army alleges that it killed a Hezbollah artillery commander in Blida, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army calls on South Lebanon residents to immediately evacuate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hochstein expected in Beirut with proposal for 60-day ceasefire: What does the proposed agreement entail?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Ground clashes: Hezbollah maintains resistance as Israel is poised to end ground operations in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Ceasefire deals in Lebanon and Gaza: Israeli envoy seeks US, Russian support for Lebanon peace effort

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Heavy rain causes water accumulation on airport road near Khalde (Videos)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More