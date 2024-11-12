Breakaway Georgian region calls emergency security meeting amid protests

2024-11-12
Breakaway Georgian region calls emergency security meeting amid protests

The leader of the Russian-backed breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia called for an emergency security council meeting after protests in the biggest city, Russia's TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday.

Russia recognized Abkhazia and another breakaway region, South Ossetia, as independent states in 2008 after Russian troops repelled a Georgian attempt to retake South Ossetia in a five-day war that ended on August 12, 2008.

Most of the world recognizes Abkhazia as part of Georgia. Abkhazia and South Ossetia broke away from Tbilisi's rule during wars in the 1990s that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Several bridges on the region's central highway were blocked, and people gathered in the main square of the capital of Sukhumi, demanding the release of four activists who were detained on Monday after speaking against major construction plans.

"In connection with the current situation caused by the illegal blocking of the national highway, the president of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, held an emergency meeting of the Security Council," TASS cited the presidential press service as saying.

Baza, Telegram channels close to Russia's security services, said the activists were part of the opposition, fighting against constructing multifunctional complexes in Abkhazia. It also said the protests were sparked by the "harsh" detention of the activists.

Reuters

