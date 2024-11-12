Blinken calls on Israel to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza

2024-11-12 | 13:12
LBCI
Blinken calls on Israel to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza
2min
Blinken calls on Israel to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday told a senior Israeli official that the steps Israel has taken to better the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza must lead to actual improvement on the ground, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote to their Israeli counterparts on Oct. 13 with a checklist of specific steps to address the worsening situation in the Palestinian enclave amid a renewed Israeli offensive.

Washington gave Israel 30 days to comply and said results on the ground would determine whether or not enough had been done. Washington has not yet said whether it deems Israel to have complied.

In a meeting on Monday, Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer updated Blinken on the policy decisions the Israeli government has taken to address the requirements, along with operational changes by the Israeli army.

"The Secretary emphasized the importance of ensuring those changes lead to an actual improvement in the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, including through the delivery of additional assistance to civilians throughout Gaza," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Reuters
 

