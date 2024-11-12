US President-elect Trump chooses real estate tycoon Steven Witkoff as Mideast envoy

2024-11-12 | 17:18
US President-elect Trump chooses real estate tycoon Steven Witkoff as Mideast envoy
US President-elect Trump chooses real estate tycoon Steven Witkoff as Mideast envoy

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had picked real estate investor and campaign donor Steve Witkoff to be his special envoy to the Middle East.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

United States

Donald Trump

Steve Witkoff

