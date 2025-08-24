US VP Vance says Russia has made significant concessions toward Ukraine peace deal

24-08-2025 | 11:25
LBCI
US VP Vance says Russia has made significant concessions toward Ukraine peace deal
2min
US VP Vance says Russia has made significant concessions toward Ukraine peace deal

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Russia has made "significant concessions" towards a negotiated settlement in its war with Ukraine and was confident progress was being made despite the lack of clear advances towards ending the conflict.

Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press with Kristen Welker," Vance said Russian President Vladimir Putin has made several concessions, including that Ukraine will receive security guarantees protecting against future Russian aggression.

"I think the Russians have made significant concessions to President Trump for the first time in three and a half years of this conflict," Vance said in comments aired on Sunday.

"They've recognized that they're not going to be able to install a puppet regime in Kyiv. That was, of course, a major demand at the beginning. And importantly, they've acknowledged that there is going to be some security guarantee to the territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that a group of nations including United Nations Security Council members should be the guarantors of Ukraine's security.


Reuters
 

