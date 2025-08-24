News
Zelensky celebrates Ukraine's Independence Day alongside Canadian PM
World News
24-08-2025 | 09:01
Zelensky celebrates Ukraine's Independence Day alongside Canadian PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked Independence Day on Sunday alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who said Ukraine would receive more than C$1 billion ($723 million) in military aid from a previously announced package next month.
Three and a half years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Zelensky is facing pressure from Washington to make concessions to Russia as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to broker a peace deal.
"We are all working to ensure that the end of this war would mean the guarantee of peace for Ukraine, so that neither war nor the threat of war are left for our children to inherit," Zelensky told a crowd of dignitaries in Kyiv's Sophia Square, against the backdrop of an 11th century cathedral.
As well as Carney, on his first visit to Ukraine since taking office in March, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, attended the ceremony. Zelensky presented Kellogg with a state honor.
"We need peace," Zelensky told Kellogg as he handed him the medal in a leather case.
Zelensky acknowledged the human cost of the war, but said that Ukrainians would fight to remain on their land.
Reuters
