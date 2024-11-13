Trump names Kristi Noem as US Homeland Security chief

2024-11-13 | 00:48
LBCI
Trump names Kristi Noem as US Homeland Security chief
0min
Trump names Kristi Noem as US Homeland Security chief

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday named South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a powerful post at the heart of the Republican's hard-line immigration policies.

"Kristi has been very strong in border security. She was the first Governor to send National Guard Soldiers to help Texas fight the Biden Border Crisis, and they were sent eight times," Trump said in a statement.

AFP

