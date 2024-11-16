Venezuela releases 10 arrested in post-election unrest: Rights group

World News
2024-11-16 | 09:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Venezuela releases 10 arrested in post-election unrest: Rights group
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Venezuela releases 10 arrested in post-election unrest: Rights group

Venezuelan authorities have released at least 10 people among thousands arrested in post-election protests as part of a large-scale review of the cases, a human rights group told AFP.

Ten people have been released "for now", said Alfredo Romero, director of the Foro Penal.

Prosecutors had announced the review of 225 cases of the 2,400 people arrested during the unrest that followed the reelection of President Nicolas Maduro in July, which the opposition alleged was fraudulent.
 
AFP

World News

Alfredo Romero

Venezuela

Foro Penal

LBCI Next
Philippines' forecaster warns of 'potentially catastrophic' impact from Super Typhoon Man-yi
Biden says world's facing 'moment of significant political change'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-14

Venezuela arrests Spain, US and Czech nationals for alleged 'destabilization'

LBCI
World News
2024-09-12

Venezuela says recalls ambassador to Spain for consultation

LBCI
World News
2024-09-12

Venezuela rejects US sanctions as 'crime of aggression'

LBCI
World News
2024-09-12

Spanish PM holds 'private' meeting with Venezuelan opposition figure

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:28

G7 says Russia sole obstacle to just peace in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
06:25

Zelensky says wants to end war by 'diplomatic means' next year

LBCI
World News
02:20

Philippines' forecaster warns of 'potentially catastrophic' impact from Super Typhoon Man-yi

LBCI
World News
15:18

Biden says world's facing 'moment of significant political change'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-08

Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik, and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate

LBCI
Middle East News
06:57

Two Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders killed in Israeli strike on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Lebanon reports 3,452 killed and 14,664 wounded by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon state media reports strike on Tyre city in south

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Israel renews strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after days of attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Borj El Chmali, Maachouq and Haouch residents in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Israel's warning to South Lebanon residents: Evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israel warns Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs with new wave of airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More