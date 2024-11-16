Venezuela releases 10 arrested in post-election unrest: Rights group

Venezuelan authorities have released at least 10 people among thousands arrested in post-election protests as part of a large-scale review of the cases, a human rights group told AFP.



Ten people have been released "for now", said Alfredo Romero, director of the Foro Penal.



Prosecutors had announced the review of 225 cases of the 2,400 people arrested during the unrest that followed the reelection of President Nicolas Maduro in July, which the opposition alleged was fraudulent.

AFP