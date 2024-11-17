Ukraine announces nationwide power 'restrictions' Monday after major Russian attack

World News
2024-11-17 | 12:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine announces nationwide power &#39;restrictions&#39; Monday after major Russian attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukraine announces nationwide power 'restrictions' Monday after major Russian attack

Ukraine will apply "restriction measures" on power use in all of its regions Monday, authorities said, after a large Russian attack Sunday further damaged the country's energy infrastructure.

"Tomorrow, November 18, all regions will be forced to apply consumption restriction measures," the energy ministry posted on social media. "The reason for the temporary return of restrictions is the damage to power facilities during today's massive missile and drone attack."

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Restrictions

Russia

Attacks

LBCI Next
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation
Venezuela releases 10 arrested in post-election unrest: Rights group
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:06

UN chief condemns 'unacceptable' Russian attacks on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
03:03

Ukraine targeted by 'one of the largest' aerial attacks by Russia: Kyiv's foreign minister says

LBCI
World News
2024-10-28

Russia air attacks pound Kharkiv, injure several people: Ukraine's officials

LBCI
World News
2024-09-25

Zelenskyy says Russia planning attacks on Ukraine nuclear plants

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:06

UN chief condemns 'unacceptable' Russian attacks on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
09:14

Poland PM says 'telephone diplomacy' will not stop Putin

LBCI
World News
07:57

Germany's Scholz reaffirms nothing can be decided without Kyiv

LBCI
World News
03:03

Ukraine targeted by 'one of the largest' aerial attacks by Russia: Kyiv's foreign minister says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-11-14

Caracalla Dance Theatre participates in Beijing Forum for Performing Arts in China

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-15

French peacekeeper dies in UNIFIL convoy accident near Chamaa village: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-16

Saudia Airlines sees no delays in receiving Airbus jet deliveries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Lebanese security source says Israel targeted Hezbollah figure in Beirut strikes: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
00:37

Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Israeli strike targets Mar Elias, Beirut: NNA (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Israeli airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah's media chief, Mohammad Afif, reports Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:55

Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:05

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Hadath, Borj El Brajneh, and Chiyah residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Initial reports: Israel strikes Beirut's Ras Al Naba'a area

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More