Ukraine announces nationwide power 'restrictions' Monday after major Russian attack
2024-11-17 | 12:12
Ukraine announces nationwide power 'restrictions' Monday after major Russian attack
Ukraine will apply "restriction measures" on power use in all of its regions Monday, authorities said, after a large Russian attack Sunday further damaged the country's energy infrastructure.
"Tomorrow, November 18, all regions will be forced to apply consumption restriction measures," the energy ministry posted on social media. "The reason for the temporary return of restrictions is the damage to power facilities during today's massive missile and drone attack."
AFP
