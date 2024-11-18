France says Ukraine using its missiles inside Russia still an 'option'

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday that Paris remained open to allowing Ukraine to use French long-range missiles to strike military targets inside Russia, after the United States cleared Kyiv to use American missiles for the same purpose.



"We openly said that this was an option that we would consider if it was to allow to strike targets from where Russians are currently aggressing Ukrainian territory," Barrot told reporters in Brussels, referring to the position publicly expressed by President Emmanuel Macron in May.



AFP