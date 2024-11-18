News
EU to 'lead' on climate finance but others must join
World News
2024-11-18 | 06:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU to 'lead' on climate finance but others must join
The EU's climate commissioner on Monday said the bloc would take the lead in paying climate finance to poorer countries, but major wealthy polluters also had a responsibility to contribute.
"We will continue to lead, to do our fair share, and even more than our fair share, as we've always done," Wopke Hoekstra told reporters at the COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan.
AFP
World News
European Union
Climate
COP29
Lead
