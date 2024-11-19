France's Macron urges Putin to 'listen to reason' on Ukraine

World News
2024-11-19 | 16:08
High views
France&#39;s Macron urges Putin to &#39;listen to reason&#39; on Ukraine
France's Macron urges Putin to 'listen to reason' on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to "listen to reason" on Ukraine, accusing Moscow of becoming "a force of global destabilization" after it loosened its rules on using nuclear arms.

Speaking to journalists after the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, the French leader said: "I want truly to call here on Russia to listen to reason. As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, it has responsibilities."

World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Moscow

G20

Kremlin says loosening rules on nuclear weapons use 'necessary'
Putin signs decree allowing broader use of nuclear arms
