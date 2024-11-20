ICC sentences Timbuktu police chief to 10 years jail for war crimes

World News
2024-11-20 | 08:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
ICC sentences Timbuktu police chief to 10 years jail for war crimes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
ICC sentences Timbuktu police chief to 10 years jail for war crimes

The International Criminal Court on Wednesday sentenced a jihadist police chief to 10 years in jail for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during a reign of terror in the fabled Malian city of Timbuktu.

ICC judges had convicted Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, 47, in June for crimes including torture when he was a member of the feared Ansar Dine Islamic militant group that seized control of Timbuktu for almost a year from early 2012.

AFP

World News

ICC

Sentence

Timbuktu

Police Chief

Jail

War Crimes

LBCI Next
UK PM Keir Starmer to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE to try to secure investment: FT reports
SpaceX aborts Starship booster catch, opts for ocean splashdown: Live feed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-19

Taiwan condemns China for jailing Hong Kong activists, says 'democracy is not a crime'

LBCI
World News
2024-11-19

US 'strongly condemns' jailing of 45 Hong Kong democracy activists

LBCI
World News
2024-11-19

Hong Kong jails legal scholar Benny Tai for subversion

LBCI
World News
2024-11-11

ICC seeks external probe against chief prosecutor over alleged misconduct

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:28

Arnault family to complete Paris FC acquisition "in coming days": Club president

LBCI
World News
08:30

US State Department spokesperson reiterates commitment to diplomatic resolution between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
World News
07:45

UN nuclear chief welcomes Iran's 'concrete step' on uranium stockpile

LBCI
World News
05:37

Russia says captured frontline village in east Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:28

Arnault family to complete Paris FC acquisition "in coming days": Club president

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-31

Netanyahu to US envoys: Any Hezbollah ceasefire must guarantee Israel security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-04

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-01

NNA reports casualties in Ain el-Remmaneh, Aley apartment attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

The psychology behind crowds at Beirut airstrike zones: Israeli warnings turn into gathering spots

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Lebanese army confirms soldier killed in Israeli attack on vehicle in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
15:14

US seeks full Resolution 1701 implementation amid Lebanon ceasefire developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More