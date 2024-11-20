ICC sentences Timbuktu police chief to 10 years jail for war crimes

The International Criminal Court on Wednesday sentenced a jihadist police chief to 10 years in jail for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during a reign of terror in the fabled Malian city of Timbuktu.



ICC judges had convicted Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, 47, in June for crimes including torture when he was a member of the feared Ansar Dine Islamic militant group that seized control of Timbuktu for almost a year from early 2012.



AFP