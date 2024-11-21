The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday again ordering Iran to improve cooperation with the agency and asking the watchdog to issue a "comprehensive" report on Iran by the spring, diplomats said.



Western powers that proposed the text aim to pressure Iran into entering negotiations on new restrictions on its nuclear activities, though there are doubts about whether U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will back talks after he takes office in January. Iran also tends to bristle at resolutions against it.



Reuters