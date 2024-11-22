$250 billion proposal at COP29 'unacceptable': Africa group

A new draft deal at UN climate talks proposing that rich nations pay $250 billion a year in climate finance by 2035 is "unacceptable", said a key African negotiator on Friday.



"The proposed target to mobilise $250 billion per year by 2035 is totally unacceptable and inadequate to delivering the Paris Agreement," said Ali Mohamed, chair of the African Group of Negotiators, referring to the landmark 2015 climate accord.

AFP