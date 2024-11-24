Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday during his visit to Ankara, a Turkish official said on Sunday.



Russia struck Ukraine with a new hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile on Thursday in response to Kyiv's use of U.S. and British missiles against Russia, marking an escalation in the war that began when Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.



NATO member Turkey, which has condemned the Russian invasion, says it supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, and it has provided Kyiv with military support.



However, Turkey, a Black Sea neighbor of Russia and Ukraine, also opposes Western sanctions against Moscow, with which it shares important defense, energy, and tourism ties.



Reuters