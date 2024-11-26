Ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon marks step toward lasting peace, Biden and Macron announce: Joint statement

2024-11-26 | 17:02
0min
In a joint statement, U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron announced the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon. 

Thestatement added that Tuesday's announcement will end the fighting in Lebanon and secure Israel from what the statement referred to as "the threat of Hezbollah and other 'terrorist' organizations operating from Lebanon."

"This announcement will create the conditions to restore lasting calm and allow residents in both countries to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line," it noted.

Both presidents affirmed that their countries will work with Israel and Lebanon to ensure this agreement is fully implemented and enforced. "We remain determined to prevent this conflict from becoming another cycle of violence."

Additionally, the United States and France asserted their commitment to leading and supporting international efforts for the capacity-building of the Lebanese army and economic development throughout Lebanon to "advance stability and prosperity in the region."
 

