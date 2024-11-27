US Defense Secretary calls ceasefire agreement a 'historic moment' benefiting Israel, Lebanon, and regional security

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hailed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon as a pivotal development for the region, describing it as a “historic moment” that advances security and stability.



In a statement, Austin emphasized the humanitarian benefits of the agreement, stating that it would enable tens of thousands of civilians in both Lebanon and Israel to return to their homes after weeks of violence and destruction.



Austin reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Israel, underscoring its right to defend itself against threats posed by Iranian-backed groups.